The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €48.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on 1COV. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52-week high of €50.18 ($53.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

