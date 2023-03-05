The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $33.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.