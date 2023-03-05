The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CFO Sells $3,029,532.75 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HIG opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

