The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) CFO Sells $1,082,339.72 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

