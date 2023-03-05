The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,329,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,233,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Mosaic worth $160,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 839,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

