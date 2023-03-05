The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $295,418.34 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

