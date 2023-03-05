The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Toro worth $782,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Toro Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

