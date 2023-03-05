The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.96, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

