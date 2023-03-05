The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,040

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($22.32) to GBX 2,040 ($24.62) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Weir Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.7 %

WEGRY stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

