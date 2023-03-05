ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 0.3%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.00. 9,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 106,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

