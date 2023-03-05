Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Thoughtworks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thoughtworks’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

