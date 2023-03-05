Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 359,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 378,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
