Topaz Energy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ci Capital dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.02.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.79 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.91%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

