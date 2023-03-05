TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

