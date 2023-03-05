Totally (LON:TLY) PT Lowered to GBX 40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Trading Up 2.1 %

LON TLY opened at GBX 19.90 ($0.24) on Thursday. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.25 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.36. The stock has a market cap of £38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Totally Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

