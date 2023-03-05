Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 459.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transat A.T. Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

