Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $10.69 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

