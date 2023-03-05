Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
