Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $61.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 710,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

