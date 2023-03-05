Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading 6% Higher

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.66 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.71). 1,154,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,080,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.67).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £170.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5,850.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

Insider Activity at Trident Royalties

In other Trident Royalties news, insider Adam Davidson bought 77,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £39,530.10 ($47,701.34). In other news, insider Adam Davidson acquired 77,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £39,530.10 ($47,701.34). Also, insider Richard John Hughes acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($31,374.44). 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

