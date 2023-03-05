Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSFY. HSBC cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.38) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

