Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Dennis Karl Huang Sells 389 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) insider Dennis Karl Huang sold 389 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $17,757.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

