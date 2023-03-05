UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UltraTech Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UCLQF opened at $103.00 on Thursday. UltraTech Cement has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00.

UltraTech Cement Company Profile

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and selling of cement and cement related products. Its products include ordinary portland cement, portland blast furnace slag cement, portland pozzalana cement, white cement and ready mix concrete. The company was founded on August 24, 2000 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

