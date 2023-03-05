UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $199.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.63.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.