United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.2 %

PAGP stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.42%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

