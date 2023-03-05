United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $123.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.