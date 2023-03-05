United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $172.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

