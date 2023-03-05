United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 7,497 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

