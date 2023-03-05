United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $116.90 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

