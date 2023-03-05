United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 401 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 459,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

