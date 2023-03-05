UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.91.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UWM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UWM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UWM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

