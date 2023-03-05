VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

