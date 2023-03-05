Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.57. Approximately 5,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.03.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.