Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.55.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

