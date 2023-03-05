Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.43.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

