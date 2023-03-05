Vladimir Mitnovetski Purchases 25,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.07 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of A$201,850.00 ($136,385.14).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dicker Data Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 12th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

