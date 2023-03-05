Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Volkswagen Stock Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.3469 dividend. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Volkswagen

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Volkswagen from €225.00 ($239.36) to €150.00 ($159.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.40.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.