Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Volkswagen Stock Up 9.6 %
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.60.
Volkswagen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.3469 dividend. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.