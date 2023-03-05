Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

