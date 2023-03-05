Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Wallbox Trading Up 3.8 %

WBX stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wallbox by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 253,038 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

