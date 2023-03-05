Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

About Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,917,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,154,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,636 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.