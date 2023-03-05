Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.44.
Weibo Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.