Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $15.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CLVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.88.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Clarivate stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
