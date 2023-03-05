Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $15.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,994,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $93,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $64,910,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

