Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Critical Comparison

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.96 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 5.58 $122.03 million $4.53 12.22

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UniCredit and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 50.82%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 45.73% 19.84% 1.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats UniCredit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

(Get Rating)

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.