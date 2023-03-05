Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Trimmed by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Westlake Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.