William Blair Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.68). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

BEAM opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

