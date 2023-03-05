Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 5,538 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,809.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,237,000 after buying an additional 33,329,215 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,083,000 after buying an additional 31,452,549 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

