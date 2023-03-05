Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.9 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 3.8 %

YLLXF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.55) to GBX 552 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

