Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.