Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,688,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 2,321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $40.12 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

