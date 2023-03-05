ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.
ZTE Price Performance
ZTCOF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.08.
About ZTE
