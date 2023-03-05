ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.

ZTE Price Performance

ZTCOF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

About ZTE

Featured Stories

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. It operates through the following segments: Carriers’ Network, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The Carriers’ Network segment focuses on meeting carries’ requirements in network evolution with the provision of wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

