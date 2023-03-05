Zuora’s (ZUO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. Research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 183.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 12.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.