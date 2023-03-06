11,300 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

